Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report issued on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lear now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $1.70 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.73. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.92 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $6.70 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.67 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $9.43 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.75 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.74 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $11.36 EPS.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $864.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.16 million. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 27.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 80.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Pluralsight in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 55 ($0.72) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Williams Capital set a $165.00 price target on Diamondback Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Yext from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 price target on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.71.

FANG opened at $103.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.85. Diamondback Energy has a 52 week low of $85.19 and a 52 week high of $140.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.62.

In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.47, for a total value of $161,205.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,951,663.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.18, for a total value of $560,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 117,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,137,063.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,500 shares of company stock worth $1,258,505. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ranger Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 1,100.0% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 240 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 180.8% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 136.7% during the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 400 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. 99.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

