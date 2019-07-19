JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Weight Watchers International from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $74.00 target price on InterXion and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Nomura decreased their target price on Ralph Lauren from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. JD.Com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.18.

Shares of JD.Com stock opened at $30.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,019.33 and a beta of 1.42. JD.Com has a twelve month low of $19.21 and a twelve month high of $37.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.92.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The information services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $121.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.01 billion. JD.Com had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 0.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that JD.Com will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JD. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of JD.Com during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in JD.Com by 2,305.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in JD.Com in the first quarter worth $51,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 2,950 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in JD.Com by 50.5% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,146 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. 48.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

