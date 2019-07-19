IWG (LON:IWG) Receives “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of IWG (LON:IWG) in a report published on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of IWG stock opened at GBX 355.20 ($4.64) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 340.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion and a PE ratio of 30.62. IWG has a 1-year low of GBX 199 ($2.60) and a 1-year high of GBX 363.30 ($4.75). The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.53.

In other IWG news, insider Mark Dixon purchased 251,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 333 ($4.35) per share, for a total transaction of £836,769.06 ($1,093,386.99). Insiders have bought a total of 500,401 shares of company stock worth $168,170,327 in the last quarter.

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides office outsourcing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the United Kingdom. The company offers virtual office services; 24/7 workspace recovery solutions; mobile and digital self-service solutions; co-working solutions; fully managed offices; networking and knowledge-sharing meetings; and meeting spaces.

