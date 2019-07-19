IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. is a real estate company which focused on the acquisition, development, administration and operation of shopping centres and office buildings. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA, formerly known as Alto Palermo SA, is based in Argentina. “

NASDAQ:IRCP traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.05. 4,258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,039. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.74. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales has a twelve month low of $16.82 and a twelve month high of $37.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 4.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $661.58 million, a P/E ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.56.

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales had a net margin of 121.57% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $51.49 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that IRSA Propiedades Comerciales will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 72,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 31,303 shares during the period. VR Advisory Services Ltd bought a new stake in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales during the fourth quarter worth about $932,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales during the fourth quarter worth about $1,010,000. 5.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IRSA Propiedades Comerciales

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA operates as an investment arm of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA Alto Palermo SA engages in the ownership, acquisition, development, leasing, management, and operation of shopping centers, as well as residential and commercial complexes in Argentina. As of June 30, 2007, it owned and operated ten shopping centers covering a total of 264,995 square meters in Argentina, including six in the Buenos Aires metropolitan area and four in the provinces of Cordoba, Mendoza, Salta, and Santa Fe; and a condominium called Torres de Abasto located in front of the Abasto Shopping Center in Buenos Aires.

