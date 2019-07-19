Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $16.11

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.11 and traded as high as $16.43. Invesco Mortgage Capital shares last traded at $16.38, with a volume of 35,242 shares.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.75.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $74.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.

In other news, Director John Day sold 12,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $194,873.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David B. Lyle purchased 7,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.04 per share, with a total value of $116,001.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 8,364 shares of company stock valued at $134,465 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 6 Meridian raised its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 56,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 49,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. 69.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR)

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

