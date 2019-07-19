Invesco BulletShares 2024 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:BSDE) Shares Down 0.1%

Invesco BulletShares 2024 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:BSDE) traded down 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $26.32 and last traded at $26.32, 1,831 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 0% from the average session volume of 1,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.34.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.07.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:BSDE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 18,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 4.59% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

