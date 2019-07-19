Interactive Brokers Group (IEX:IBKR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Interactive Brokers Group (IEX:IBKR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $413.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.00 million.

Shares of IBKR stock opened at $50.00 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group has a one year low of $47.13 and a one year high of $80.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.23.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Compass Point set a $52.00 target price on E*TRADE Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut HANNOVER RUECK/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Interactive Brokers Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.33.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker in approximately 120 electronic exchanges and market centers worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

See Also: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.