Insider Selling: SI-Bone Inc (NASDAQ:SIBN) CMO Sells 5,153 Shares of Stock

SI-Bone Inc (NASDAQ:SIBN) CMO W Carlton Reckling sold 5,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $103,111.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

W Carlton Reckling also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 28th, W Carlton Reckling sold 15,000 shares of SI-Bone stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00.

SI-Bone stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,460. SI-Bone Inc has a 1-year low of $14.08 and a 1-year high of $23.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 12.70 and a current ratio of 13.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.37. The company has a market capitalization of $493.23 million and a P/E ratio of -27.79.

SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $14.99 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SI-Bone Inc will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in SI-Bone in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,775,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SI-Bone in the 1st quarter worth about $851,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its stake in SI-Bone by 111.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 370,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,971,000 after purchasing an additional 195,000 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SI-Bone in the 1st quarter worth about $872,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SI-Bone in the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.89% of the company’s stock.

SI-Bone Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system in the United States and Internationally. It offers iFuse, an implant system to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

