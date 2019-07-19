Insider Selling: Energous Corp (NASDAQ:WATT) Insider Sells 15,300 Shares of Stock

Energous Corp (NASDAQ:WATT) insider Brian J. Sereda sold 15,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total value of $70,227.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 139,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,218.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ WATT opened at $4.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $138.72 million, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.79. Energous Corp has a 1 year low of $3.86 and a 1 year high of $15.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.27.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. Energous had a negative net margin of 8,692.28% and a negative return on equity of 169.14%. Equities research analysts predict that Energous Corp will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WATT shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Energous from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Etsy from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.07.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Energous by 3.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 241,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after buying an additional 7,623 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Energous by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 224,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 11,701 shares during the period. Raging Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Energous during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $770,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Energous by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 76,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 29,645 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Energous by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 3,758 shares during the period. 25.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energous Company Profile

Energous Corporation develops wire-free charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices. It has a collaboration with vivo Global to explore integrating WattUp into smartphone designs that charge wirelessly over-the-air.

