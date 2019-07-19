Insider Selling: Energous Corp (NASDAQ:WATT) Insider Sells 15,300 Shares of Stock

Energous Corp (NASDAQ:WATT) insider Brian J. Sereda sold 15,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total value of $70,227.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 139,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,218.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ WATT opened at $4.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $138.72 million, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.79. Energous Corp has a 1 year low of $3.86 and a 1 year high of $15.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.27.
Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. Energous had a negative net margin of 8,692.28% and a negative return on equity of 169.14%. Equities research analysts predict that Energous Corp will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Energous by 3.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 241,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after buying an additional 7,623 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Energous by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 224,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 11,701 shares during the period. Raging Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Energous during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $770,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Energous by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 76,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 29,645 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Energous by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 3,758 shares during the period. 25.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Energous Company Profile
Energous Corporation develops wire-free charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices. It has a collaboration with vivo Global to explore integrating WattUp into smartphone designs that charge wirelessly over-the-air.
Read More: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?
Receive News & Ratings for Energous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energous and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.