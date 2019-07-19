Insider Selling: Emmis Communications Co. (NASDAQ:EMMS) CEO Sells $114,200.00 in Stock

Emmis Communications Co. (NASDAQ:EMMS) CEO Jeffrey H. Smulyan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.71, for a total value of $114,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,572.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ EMMS opened at $5.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.77. Emmis Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $3.13 and a 52-week high of $6.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.30 million, a PE ratio of 50.18 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Emmis Communications (NASDAQ:EMMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Emmis Communications had a return on equity of 1.52% and a net margin of 1.35%. The firm had revenue of $27.77 million for the quarter.

Emmis Communications Company Profile

Emmis Communications Corporation, a diversified media company, engages in radio broadcasting activities in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Radio, Publishing, and Corporate & Emerging Technologies. It operates 11 FM and 3 AM radio stations in New York, Los Angeles, Indianapolis, and Austin, as well as publishes Indianapolis monthly magazine.

