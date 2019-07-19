Insider Selling: CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) General Counsel Sells $50,740.00 in Stock

CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,000 shares of CDK Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $50,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 37,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,924,415.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:CDK opened at $51.04 on Friday. CDK Global Inc has a fifty-two week low of $44.01 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.31. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.85.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 113.53% and a net margin of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $602.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CDK Global Inc will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.74%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDK. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CDK Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of CDK Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDK Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDK Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of CDK Global by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,045 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

