Insider Buying: Otelco Inc (NASDAQ:OTEL) Major Shareholder Purchases 1,100 Shares of Stock

Otelco Inc (NASDAQ:OTEL) major shareholder Ira Sochet acquired 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.65 per share, with a total value of $16,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ira Sochet also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 18th, Ira Sochet acquired 22,497 shares of Otelco stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.66 per share, with a total value of $329,806.02.

On Monday, July 15th, Ira Sochet acquired 4,874 shares of Otelco stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.53 per share, with a total value of $70,819.22.

On Friday, June 7th, Ira Sochet acquired 67,211 shares of Otelco stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.95 per share, with a total value of $1,072,015.45.

On Monday, May 20th, Ira Sochet acquired 8,000 shares of Otelco stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.50 per share, with a total value of $124,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Ira Sochet acquired 27,941 shares of Otelco stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.32 per share, with a total value of $428,056.12.

On Wednesday, May 8th, Ira Sochet acquired 1,343 shares of Otelco stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $23,636.80.

On Tuesday, April 30th, Ira Sochet acquired 5,021 shares of Otelco stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.35 per share, with a total value of $87,114.35.

On Thursday, May 2nd, Ira Sochet acquired 5,819 shares of Otelco stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.36 per share, with a total value of $101,017.84.

On Monday, April 22nd, Ira Sochet acquired 2,960 shares of Otelco stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.25 per share, with a total value of $51,060.00.

On Wednesday, April 24th, Ira Sochet acquired 31,017 shares of Otelco stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.31 per share, with a total value of $536,904.27.

Shares of OTEL opened at $14.81 on Friday. Otelco Inc has a 1 year low of $14.37 and a 1 year high of $18.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26. The company has a market capitalization of $50.13 million, a P/E ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.47.

Otelco (NASDAQ:OTEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Otelco had a return on equity of 100.76% and a net margin of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $15.76 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Otelco stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Otelco Inc (NASDAQ:OTEL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.52% of Otelco at the end of the most recent reporting period. 11.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Otelco Company Profile

Otelco Inc provides a range of telecommunications services on a retail and wholesale basis. The company offers local services, including voice lines that provide local dial tone and calling features, such as caller identification, call waiting, call forwarding, and voicemail; long distance services; billing and collection services for other carriers under contract; and directory advertising services.

