Insider Buying: Capricorn Metals Ltd (ASX:CMM) Insider Acquires A$60,000.00 in Stock

Capricorn Metals Ltd (ASX:CMM) insider Douglas Jendry purchased 500,000 shares of Capricorn Metals stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.12 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of A$60,000.00 ($42,553.19).

Capricorn Metals stock opened at A$0.17 ($0.12) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.53 million and a PE ratio of -33.00. Capricorn Metals Ltd has a twelve month low of A$0.05 ($0.04) and a twelve month high of A$0.16 ($0.11). The firm has a 50 day moving average of A$0.10.

Get Capricorn Metals alerts:

About Capricorn Metals

Capricorn Metals Limited engages in the mineral exploration and project evaluation business in Australia, Madagascar, and Mauritius. It holds a 100% interest in Karlawinda gold project located near Newman in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Malagasy Minerals Limited and changed its name to Capricorn Metals Limited in February 2016.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Capricorn Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capricorn Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.