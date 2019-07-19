Insider Buying: Capricorn Metals Ltd (ASX:CMM) Insider Acquires A$60,000.00 in Stock

Capricorn Metals Ltd (ASX:CMM) insider Douglas Jendry purchased 500,000 shares of Capricorn Metals stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.12 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of A$60,000.00 ($42,553.19).
Capricorn Metals stock opened at A$0.17 ($0.12) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.53 million and a PE ratio of -33.00. Capricorn Metals Ltd has a twelve month low of A$0.05 ($0.04) and a twelve month high of A$0.16 ($0.11). The firm has a 50 day moving average of A$0.10.
