Insider Buying: Cantex Mine Development Corp. (CVE:CD) Insider Purchases C$22,850.00 in Stock

Cantex Mine Development Corp. (CVE:CD) insider Robert Douglas Cudney bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$4.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$22,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,873,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$13,130,409.75.

Robert Douglas Cudney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 22nd, Robert Douglas Cudney bought 5,000 shares of Cantex Mine Development stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$3.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,942.00.

Shares of CD opened at C$4.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $212.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.42, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. Cantex Mine Development Corp. has a 1 year low of C$0.18 and a 1 year high of C$5.99.

Cantex Mine Development Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, the Republic of Yemen, and the United States. The company explores for gold, nickel, copper, cobalt, platinum, palladium, and rhodium deposits. Its primary project is located in the northwestern part of the Republic of Yemen, where it owns exploration licenses covering an area of approximately 1,583 square kilometers.

