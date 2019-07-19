Imperial Oil (NASDAQ:IMO) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Imperial Oil (NASDAQ:IMO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

NASDAQ:IMO traded down $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $27.37. 8,591 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,896. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.57. Imperial Oil has a 52 week low of $24.29 and a 52 week high of $34.56.

Imperial Oil (NASDAQ:IMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion.

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had 450 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

