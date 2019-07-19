Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.80.

IMO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of China Mobile in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Secureworks from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd.

Shares of IMO traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.70. 35,715 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,896. Imperial Oil has a 52 week low of $24.29 and a 52 week high of $34.56.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. Imperial Oil’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 0.9% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 26,635,116 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $727,092,000 after acquiring an additional 229,776 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,872,652 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $275,479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046,952 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,755,609 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $157,531,000 after acquiring an additional 148,256 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,167,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 21.9% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,560,908 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,790,000 after acquiring an additional 280,889 shares in the last quarter.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had 450 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

