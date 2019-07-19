IMPALA PLATINUM/S (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of IMPALA PLATINUM/S (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

OTCMKTS:IMPUY opened at $5.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of -37.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.70. IMPALA PLATINUM/S has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $5.30.

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited engages in mining, processing, refining, and marketing platinum and associated platinum group metals (PGMs) in South Africa and Zimbabwe. It operates through Mining Operations, Refining Services, Chrome Processing, and Other segments. The company produces platinum, palladium, and rhodium, as well as nickel.

