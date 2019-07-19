ILCoin Price Down 2.4% This Week (ILC)

ILCoin (CURRENCY:ILC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. In the last week, ILCoin has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. One ILCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0501 or 0.00000481 BTC on popular exchanges including C-CEX, Graviex, Trade Satoshi and FreiExchange. ILCoin has a total market capitalization of $14.89 million and approximately $874,001.00 worth of ILCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About ILCoin

ILCoin (ILC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2016. ILCoin’s total supply is 1,086,973,425 coins and its circulating supply is 297,305,622 coins. ILCoin’s official Twitter account is @RealILCoinDTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. ILCoin’s official website is ilcoincrypto.com.

Buying and Selling ILCoin

ILCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, Trade Satoshi, Crex24, FreiExchange, Graviex, CoinExchange and IDAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ILCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ILCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ILCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

