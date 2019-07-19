IDEX (NYSE:IEX) PT Raised to $157.00

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $153.00 to $157.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of 2U from $83.00 to $67.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Xylem from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Merchants from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective on shares of Tharisa in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of IDEX in a report on Friday, April 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $154.40.

Shares of IEX opened at $164.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. IDEX has a 12 month low of $117.72 and a 12 month high of $173.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.94.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $622.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.38 million. IDEX had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that IDEX will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. IDEX’s payout ratio is 36.97%.

In related news, SVP Daniel J. Salliotte sold 7,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.06, for a total value of $1,090,552.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,818,057.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Andrew K. Silvernail sold 81,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.11, for a total transaction of $12,582,523.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 173,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,980,919.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 103,423 shares of company stock valued at $16,055,566. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in IDEX by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in IDEX in the 2nd quarter valued at $623,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in IDEX by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in IDEX by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,734,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in IDEX by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 94.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

