Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) Now Covered by Analysts at National Securities

National Securities started coverage on shares of Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. National Securities also issued estimates for Identiv’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on INVE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Maxim Group set a $7.00 price target on shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Northland Securities set a $75.00 price target on shares of Rapid7 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Identiv in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Imperial Capital began coverage on shares of Identiv in a report on Friday, May 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $8.75 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.25.

Shares of Identiv stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.91. The stock had a trading volume of 38 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,092. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.38 and a beta of 1.68. Identiv has a 12 month low of $3.34 and a 12 month high of $6.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $19.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.41 million. Identiv had a negative net margin of 3.96% and a negative return on equity of 5.46%.

In related news, CEO Steven Humphreys bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.97 per share, for a total transaction of $49,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Identiv by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 31,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Identiv by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 11,165 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Identiv by 7.7% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 42,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Identiv during the first quarter worth about $740,000. Institutional investors own 32.02% of the company’s stock.

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures and manages access to physical places, things, and information primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Premises segment offers modular Hirsch MX controllers that allow customers to start with a small system and expand over time; Hirsch Velocity software platform for centralized management of access and security operations across an organization; federal identity, credential and acess management architecture, an access control system; TouchSecure door readers that provide various features to support security standards; and global services to support system design, deployment, and managed services across customers premises security lifecycle.

