I/O Coin (IOC) Trading Down 10.2% Over Last Week

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded up 10.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. I/O Coin has a total market cap of $2.67 million and $952.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One I/O Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00001450 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.21 or 0.01079184 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004359 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded 82.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000081 BTC.

I/O Coin Coin Profile

IOC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 17,563,380 coins. I/O Coin’s official website is iocoin.io . I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

I/O Coin Coin Trading

I/O Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire I/O Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy I/O Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

