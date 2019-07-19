HSBC (LON:HSBA) Stock Rating Lowered by Barclays

HSBC (LON:HSBA) was downgraded by equities researchers at Barclays to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a GBX 600 ($7.84) target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 740 ($9.67). Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 9.15% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €225.00 ($261.63) price objective on shares of ASML and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HSBC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 670 ($8.75).

Shares of HSBA opened at GBX 660.40 ($8.63) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 656.44. HSBC has a 52 week low of GBX 596.40 ($7.79) and a 52 week high of GBX 736 ($9.62). The stock has a market capitalization of $134.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.57.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

