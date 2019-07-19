HSBC Analysts Give ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) a €11.20 Price Target

HSBC set a €11.20 ($13.02) target price on ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Baader Bank set a €230.00 ($267.44) price objective on Wirecard and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Nord/LB set a €12.50 ($14.53) price objective on ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Independent Research set a €13.00 ($15.12) price objective on ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Linde from $205.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays reiterated a hold rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. ThyssenKrupp has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €18.28 ($21.26).

Shares of FRA TKA opened at €11.33 ($13.17) on Tuesday. ThyssenKrupp has a fifty-two week low of €20.70 ($24.07) and a fifty-two week high of €27.01 ($31.41). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €11.94.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of components technology, elevator technology, industrial solutions, and materials services in Germany, the United States, and China. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines.

