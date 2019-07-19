Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) Earns Hold Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their hold rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) in a report issued on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 285 ($3.72) price target on shares of in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Shore Capital reaffirmed a house stock rating on shares of LIFE SETT/PAR VTG A FPD 0.01 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Numis Securities raised Howden Joinery Group to an add rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 512 ($6.69) to GBX 575 ($7.51) in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $394.00 price target on Tesla and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Howden Joinery Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 532.86 ($6.96).

Shares of Howden Joinery Group stock opened at GBX 488.30 ($6.38) on Monday. Howden Joinery Group has a 52 week low of GBX 412.40 ($5.39) and a 52 week high of GBX 540.80 ($7.07). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 499.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65.

In other Howden Joinery Group news, insider Karen Caddick purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 518 ($6.77) per share, with a total value of £15,540 ($20,305.76).

About Howden Joinery Group

Howden Joinery Group Plc engages in the manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of kitchens and joinery products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, doors and worktops, breakfast bars, ovens, dishwashers, fridge-freezers, built-under fridges, frontals, sinks, taps, flooring, hardware products, lighting products, joinery doors, and skirting and architrave products.

