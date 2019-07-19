Hi-Crush (NYSE:HCR) versus PIEDMONT LITHIU/S (NYSE:PLLL) Head to Head Survey

Hi-Crush (NYSE:HCR) and PIEDMONT LITHIU/S (NASDAQ:PLLL) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Dividends

Hi-Crush pays an annual dividend of $0.98 per share and has a dividend yield of 52.1%. PIEDMONT LITHIU/S does not pay a dividend. Hi-Crush pays out 65.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares Hi-Crush and PIEDMONT LITHIU/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hi-Crush 9.99% 10.24% 6.09% PIEDMONT LITHIU/S N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Hi-Crush and PIEDMONT LITHIU/S, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hi-Crush 0 0 0 0 N/A PIEDMONT LITHIU/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.3% of Hi-Crush shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of PIEDMONT LITHIU/S shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.8% of Hi-Crush shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hi-Crush and PIEDMONT LITHIU/S’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hi-Crush $842.84 million 0.23 $137.59 million $1.49 1.26 PIEDMONT LITHIU/S N/A N/A -$9.95 million ($1.91) N/A

Hi-Crush has higher revenue and earnings than PIEDMONT LITHIU/S. PIEDMONT LITHIU/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hi-Crush, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Hi-Crush beats PIEDMONT LITHIU/S on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hi-Crush

Hi-Crush Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides proppant and logistics solutions to the petroleum industry in North America. The company offers raw frac sand used in hydraulic fracturing process for oil and natural gas wells. It owns and operates multiple frac sand mining facilities, which include a 971-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Wyeville, Wisconsin; a 1,187-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Eau Claire County, Wisconsin; a 1,285-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Blair, Wisconsin; and a 1,626-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Independence, Wisconsin and Whitehall, Wisconsin. The company also owns and operates a 1,226-acre frac sand reserve located near Kermit, Texas; and 12 terminal locations throughout Pennsylvania, Ohio, Texas, Colorado, and New York. It primarily serves pressure pumping service providers, and oil and gas exploration and production companies. Hi-Crush GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Hi-Crush Partners LP and changed its name to Hi-Crush Inc. in June 2019. Hi-Crush Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About PIEDMONT LITHIU/S

Piedmont Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 1,092 acres in the Carolina Lithium Belt, North Carolina. The company was formerly known as WCP Resources Limited and changed its name to Piedmont Lithium Limited in August 2017. Piedmont Lithium Limited is based in Perth, Australia.

