Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Upgraded at Goldman Sachs Group

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $142.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $86.00. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 3.73% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets set a $32.00 price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $7.80 price target on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.14.

NYSE:HSY opened at $147.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.11. Hershey has a fifty-two week low of $90.52 and a fifty-two week high of $147.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $136.93.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 90.64%. Hershey’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hershey will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total value of $175,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 161,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,887,193. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Terence L. O’day sold 69,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total transaction of $9,534,661.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,231,772.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 3,100 shares of company stock worth $401,990 and sold 3,685,554 shares worth $465,392,278. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HSY. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in Hershey by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 47,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,041,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Hershey by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 634,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,042,000 after purchasing an additional 120,051 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Hershey by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 7,464 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Hershey by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hershey by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,189,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,317,000 after purchasing an additional 249,155 shares in the last quarter. 53.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

