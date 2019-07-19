Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $18.03

Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.03 and traded as low as $18.20. Heron Therapeutics shares last traded at $18.64, with a volume of 196,732 shares traded.

HRTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PDL BioPharma in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. ValuEngine lowered Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Zendesk from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.20.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.10.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $31.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.04 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 194.43% and a negative return on equity of 49.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 172.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics Inc will post -2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Heron Therapeutics news, Director Waage Christian purchased 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.04 per share, with a total value of $25,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,256. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Poyhonen purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.55 per share, for a total transaction of $52,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,150. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 247.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 1,900.0% in the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Heron Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $151,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Heron Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Heron Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $263,000.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

