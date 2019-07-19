HempCoin (THC) Market Cap Reaches $1.91 Million

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. HempCoin has a market cap of $1.91 million and $3.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, HempCoin has traded up 57.1% against the U.S. dollar. One HempCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0078 or 0.00000074 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00037916 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002750 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00109905 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000035 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005211 BTC.

BOMB (BOMB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00067386 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004047 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000570 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000607 BTC.

HempCoin Profile

THC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 244,172,892 coins. The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org

HempCoin Coin Trading

HempCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HempCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HempCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

