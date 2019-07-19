HedgeTrade (HEDG) Trading 8.5% Lower This Week

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. HedgeTrade has a market cap of $188.96 million and approximately $1.68 million worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HedgeTrade token can now be bought for about $0.66 or 0.00006219 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinTiger and Hotbit. In the last week, HedgeTrade has traded down 8.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00008305 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005396 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001275 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000622 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002008 BTC.

Blitzcash (BLITZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00051331 BTC.

About HedgeTrade

HedgeTrade is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2015. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 288,393,355 tokens. The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com . HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev

HedgeTrade Token Trading

HedgeTrade can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and CoinTiger. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HedgeTrade should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HedgeTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

