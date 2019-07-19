Head to Head Analysis: InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) vs. Personalis (NYSE:PSNL)

InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) and Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares InVitae and Personalis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InVitae -81.52% -65.76% -40.82% Personalis N/A N/A N/A

This table compares InVitae and Personalis’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InVitae $147.70 million 15.07 -$129.35 million ($1.94) -12.77 Personalis N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Personalis has lower revenue, but higher earnings than InVitae.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for InVitae and Personalis, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InVitae 0 1 5 0 2.83 Personalis 0 1 4 0 2.80

InVitae presently has a consensus target price of $26.50, indicating a potential upside of 6.94%. Personalis has a consensus target price of $28.25, indicating a potential upside of 32.01%. Given Personalis’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Personalis is more favorable than InVitae.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.9% of InVitae shares are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of InVitae shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

InVitae beats Personalis on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About InVitae

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its tests include genes associated with hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, pediatric disorders, metabolic disorders, and other hereditary conditions; and screening and testing services in reproductive health, including preimplantation and carrier screening for inherited disorders, prenatal diagnosis, miscarriage analysis, and pediatric developmental disorders. The company also operates AltaVoice, a platform for collecting, curating, coordinating, and delivering data from patients and clinicians; and CancerGene Connect, an end-to-end platform for collecting and managing genetic family histories to deliver personalized genetic risk information. It serves patients, healthcare providers, and biopharma and advocacy partners. The company was formerly known as Locus Development, Inc. and changed its name to Invitae Corporation in 2012. Invitae Corporation was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Personalis

Personalis, Inc. operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics. The company also provides a complementary liquid biopsy assay that analyzes various human genes versus. It serves approximately 45 biopharmaceutical customers, including a range of pharmaceutical companies. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

