Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is a closed-end management investment company. The company invest in the form of subordinated debt, senior debt and minority equity. Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is headquartered in New York, United Sates. “

Harvest Capital Credit stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.15. 3,413 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,467. Harvest Capital Credit has a 52 week low of $9.31 and a 52 week high of $11.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $64.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.40.

Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The investment management company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.04). Harvest Capital Credit had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Harvest Capital Credit will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Harvest Capital Credit stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Harvest Capital Credit Corp (NASDAQ:HCAP) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,530 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,169 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Harvest Capital Credit worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.19% of the company’s stock.

Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is a business development company providing structured credit to small businesses and specializing in leveraged buyouts, add-on acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth financings and debt refinancing investments. It prefers to invest in North America-based companies.

