Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HALLMARK FINANCIAL and its wholly owned subsidiaries engage in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. Their business primarily involves marketing, underwriting and premium financing of non-standard automobile insurance, as well as claims adjusting and other insurance related services. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Virtusa from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Hallmark Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HALL traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.52. The stock had a trading volume of 38,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,342. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.81. The stock has a market cap of $268.22 million, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.67. Hallmark Financial Services has a 52 week low of $9.48 and a 52 week high of $15.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $104.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.18 million. Hallmark Financial Services had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 7.42%. Sell-side analysts expect that Hallmark Financial Services will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HALL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 547.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 62.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 7,261 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 30.4% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 31,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 7,269 shares during the last quarter. 64.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates in the Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment markets, underwrites, finances, and services commercial lines of insurance products, including commercial automobile, general liability, commercial property, commercial excess liability, and commercial umbrella insurance products.

