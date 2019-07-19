Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $5.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $11.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Gulfport Energy’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GPOR. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. CIBC restated a buy rating and issued a $57.50 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $2.83 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded shares of Whitestone REIT from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Gulfport Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.68.

Get Gulfport Energy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GPOR opened at $3.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $604.69 million, a P/E ratio of 2.00, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.86. Gulfport Energy has a 52 week low of $3.56 and a 52 week high of $12.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.82.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $320.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.11 million. Gulfport Energy had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gulfport Energy will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Gulfport Energy by 567.1% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,056 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in shares of Gulfport Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gulfport Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Gulfport Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Gulfport Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

Gulfport Energy Company Profile

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in North America. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 241,000 gross acres primarily in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP that comprise leasehold interests in approximately 66,000 gross surface acres located in Oklahoma.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Gulfport Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulfport Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.