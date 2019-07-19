Gulf Resources (NASDAQ:GURE) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.99

Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.99 and traded as low as $0.92. Gulf Resources shares last traded at $0.92, with a volume of 4,520 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 34.88 and a current ratio of 34.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.99.

Gulf Resources (NASDAQ:GURE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter.

Gulf Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades in bromine, crude salt, chemical products, and natural gas in the People's Republic of China. It provides bromine for use in brominated flame retardants, fumigants, water purification compounds, dyes, medicines, and disinfectants.

