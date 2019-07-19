Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $16.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Green Plains Partners LP provide ethanol and fuel storage, terminal and transportation services by owning, operating, developing and acquiring storage tanks, terminals, transportation assets and other related assets and businesses. Green Plains Partners LP is based in Omaha, Nebraska. “

GPP has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub cut Xperi from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. ValuEngine cut Zumiez from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.20.

NASDAQ:GPP remained flat at $$14.00 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,229. The stock has a market cap of $323.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.50. Green Plains Partners has a 12-month low of $13.30 and a 12-month high of $16.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.94.

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $21.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.33 million. Green Plains Partners had a negative return on equity of 71.28% and a net margin of 54.78%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Green Plains Partners will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Green Plains Partners by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 11,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its stake in shares of Green Plains Partners by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 25,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Green Plains Partners by 323.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 4,203 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Green Plains Partners by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 41,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 4,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Green Plains Partners by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 4,479 shares during the last quarter. 15.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Green Plains Partners

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage tanks, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. The company owns or leases 32 ethanol storage facilities and approximately 49 acres of land.

