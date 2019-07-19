Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.15, Morningstar.com reports. The business had revenue of $52.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.50 million. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 28.97%.

Shares of GSBC stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.43. 25,259 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,277. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.62. Great Southern Bancorp has a 1-year low of $43.30 and a 1-year high of $61.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $823.39 million, a P/E ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Get Great Southern Bancorp alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Great Southern Bancorp’s payout ratio is 27.18%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GSBC. BidaskClub lowered Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

In other news, VP John M. Bugh sold 1,000 shares of Great Southern Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.71, for a total transaction of $56,710.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,220.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Linton J. Thomason sold 3,680 shares of Great Southern Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.91, for a total value of $216,788.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,680 shares in the company, valued at $216,788.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,230 shares of company stock worth $816,751 over the last three months. Insiders own 23.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 896,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,282,000 after acquiring an additional 10,285 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 811,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,361,000 after acquiring an additional 6,007 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 201,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,255,000 after acquiring an additional 6,133 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 2.7% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 195,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,152,000 after acquiring an additional 5,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 179,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,260,000 after acquiring an additional 6,358 shares in the last quarter. 44.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Article: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Great Southern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Southern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.