Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) CFO Mark S. Colby Sells 3,096 Shares

Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) CFO Mark S. Colby sold 3,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $141,456.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Goosehead Insurance stock opened at $44.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.22. Goosehead Insurance Inc has a 1-year low of $20.49 and a 1-year high of $51.47. The company has a market cap of $661.07 million, a P/E ratio of 131.41, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.33.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. Goosehead Insurance had a negative net margin of 9.36% and a negative return on equity of 17.75%. The company had revenue of $23.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.30 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance Inc will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GSHD. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,953,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,564,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,620,000 after acquiring an additional 268,202 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,089,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Goosehead Insurance by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 384,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,721,000 after purchasing an additional 98,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC increased its position in Goosehead Insurance by 255.8% during the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 132,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 95,327 shares in the last quarter. 79.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

