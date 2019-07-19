Golfcoin (GOLF) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.04 Million

Golfcoin (CURRENCY:GOLF) traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. Over the last week, Golfcoin has traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Golfcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Golfcoin has a total market capitalization of $3.04 million and approximately $1.00 worth of Golfcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Kambria (KAT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000027 BTC.

LanaCoin (LANA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Pulse (PULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000052 BTC.

PosEx (PEX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000039 BTC.

BioBar (BIOB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Psilocybin (PSY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Golfcoin (GOLF) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256D hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Golfcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,365,778,887 coins. Golfcoin’s official Twitter account is @golfcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Golfcoin is www.golfcoin.cc

Golfcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golfcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golfcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Golfcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

