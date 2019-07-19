Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Renault (OTCMKTS:RNSDF)

Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Renault (OTCMKTS:RNSDF) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on RNSDF. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 2,750 ($35.93) target price on shares of in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. BNP Paribas cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get Renault alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:RNSDF opened at $58.50 on Tuesday. Renault has a 52 week low of $56.89 and a 52 week high of $91.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.97.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Renault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.