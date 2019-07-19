Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $22.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. is a specialty finance company. The Company invests primarily in telecommunication services, electronic equipment, instruments and components and real estate management and development industries. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company's stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.40.

Shares of GSBD opened at $19.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $795.97 million, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.70. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 1 year low of $17.73 and a 1 year high of $22.75.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $36.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.22 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.38%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSBD. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. 34.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

