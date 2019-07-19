Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Golden Entertainment, Inc. is a diverse gaming company which offers casino, distribute gaming and lottery services. The company’s gaming divisions consists of Golden Casino Group, PT’s Entertainment Group and Golden Route Operations. Golden Entertainment, Inc., formerly known as Lakes Entertainment, Inc., is based in Las Vegas, United States. “

Shares of GDEN opened at $14.32 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. Golden Entertainment has a 1 year low of $12.46 and a 1 year high of $34.45.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $239.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.47 million. Golden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 6.47% and a negative net margin of 3.75%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Golden Entertainment will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Anthony A. Marnell III acquired 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.33 per share, for a total transaction of $90,644.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,291.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony A. Marnell III acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $135,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,366.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 27,800 shares of company stock valued at $377,254 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,527,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,494,000 after acquiring an additional 121,415 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,500,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,043,000 after acquiring an additional 51,426 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 6.4% during the first quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,107,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,535,000 after acquiring an additional 66,400 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 21.9% during the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,065,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,086,000 after acquiring an additional 191,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 4.5% during the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 592,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,386,000 after acquiring an additional 25,393 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.72% of the company’s stock.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

