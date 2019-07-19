Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GAIN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.25 target price on shares of Arch Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Get Gladstone Investment alerts:

GAIN stock opened at $11.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.91 million, a P/E ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.85. Gladstone Investment has a one year low of $8.70 and a one year high of $12.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.35.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The investment management company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $16.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.93 million. Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 136.75% and a return on equity of 6.37%. Analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GAIN. PFG Advisors bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,424,000. Global Strategic Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,258,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment in the first quarter worth approximately $802,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment in the first quarter worth approximately $339,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment in the first quarter worth approximately $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.24% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

Further Reading: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.