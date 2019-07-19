Glacier Media (TSE:GVC) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.69

Glacier Media Inc. (TSE:GVC) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.69 and traded as low as $0.74. Glacier Media shares last traded at $0.74, with a volume of 500 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.69. The firm has a market cap of $81.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.39.

Get Glacier Media alerts:

Glacier Media (TSE:GVC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$44.26 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Glacier Media Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Glacier Media Inc operates as an information and marketing solutions company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Commodity Information; Environmental, Property and Financial Information; and Community Media segments. The company publishes local daily and weekly newspapers, and related products, as well as develops Websites and digital products in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, and Quebec in Canada, and the United States.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.