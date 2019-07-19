Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $6.78 Per Share

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) – Equities researchers at Svb Leerink dropped their FY2020 earnings estimates for Gilead Sciences in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 15th. Svb Leerink analyst G. Porges now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $6.78 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.87. Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Gilead Sciences’ FY2022 earnings at $7.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.45 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GILD. ValuEngine cut shares of Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Edison International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $189.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.99.

Shares of GILD opened at $67.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Gilead Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $60.32 and a fifty-two week high of $79.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.78.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.23. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.40% and a return on equity of 37.98%. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Brookmont Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 38,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 316,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,812,000 after buying an additional 12,698 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 16,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 4,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 424,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,577,000 after buying an additional 158,750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total transaction of $399,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,862.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total transaction of $186,104.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,745,969.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,384 shares of company stock worth $755,002. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 40.98%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

