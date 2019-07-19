Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $274.50 Million

Equities analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) will report $274.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gibraltar Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $276.40 million and the lowest is $272.60 million. Gibraltar Industries reported sales of $266.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries will report full-year sales of $1.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Gibraltar Industries.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $227.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.73 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 6.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROCK. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,210,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,740,593 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $168,719,000 after purchasing an additional 227,411 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,681,443 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,842,000 after purchasing an additional 170,388 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 270,250 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,618,000 after purchasing an additional 89,873 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 263,304 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,370,000 after purchasing an additional 64,434 shares during the period.

Gibraltar Industries stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.29. 99,610 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,603. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 1.54. Gibraltar Industries has a fifty-two week low of $31.96 and a fifty-two week high of $49.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.74.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings.

Earnings History and Estimates for Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK)

