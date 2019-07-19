Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Price Target Cut to $104.00

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $114.00 to $104.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised Altria Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Polarityte in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Stephens began coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an overweight rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Alleghany from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Genuine Parts has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $106.29.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

GPC opened at $97.61 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.00. The stock has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.94. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $91.04 and a 52 week high of $115.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.08). Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 4.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.7625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.70%.

In other Genuine Parts news, insider Scott Sonnemaker purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $99.01 per share, for a total transaction of $495,050.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $495,050. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPC. Comerica Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 987 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 904,189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $86,820,000 after acquiring an additional 22,731 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,644 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,965,765 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $188,434,000 after acquiring an additional 163,768 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Featured Article: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.