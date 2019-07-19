Genaro Network (GNX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $178,700.00

Genaro Network (CURRENCY:GNX) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 19th. Genaro Network has a market cap of $5.73 million and approximately $178,700.00 worth of Genaro Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Genaro Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0224 or 0.00000213 BTC on major exchanges including Bibox, Gate.io, BigONE and CoinMex. Over the last seven days, Genaro Network has traded 27.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $556.75 or 0.05291581 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00040708 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001151 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000185 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000825 BTC.

About Genaro Network

Genaro Network (GNX) is a token. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Genaro Network’s total supply is 650,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 255,403,748 tokens. The Reddit community for Genaro Network is /r/GenaroNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Genaro Network’s official website is genaro.network . Genaro Network’s official Twitter account is @GenaroNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Genaro Network’s official message board is medium.com/genaro-network

Genaro Network Token Trading

Genaro Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, BigONE, Huobi, OKEx, Bibox, Allcoin, HitBTC, DigiFinex and CoinMex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genaro Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genaro Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Genaro Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

