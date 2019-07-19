FY2023 EPS Estimates for Amgen, Inc. Increased by Svb Leerink (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) – Equities researchers at Svb Leerink increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for Amgen in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 16th. Svb Leerink analyst G. Porges now expects that the medical research company will earn $17.40 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $17.31.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.11. Amgen had a return on equity of 71.02% and a net margin of 34.00%. The business had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Mylan in a research note on Monday, April 1st. BidaskClub raised Westport Fuel Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $336.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho set a $21.00 target price on Neon Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $210.00 target price on Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.10.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $179.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. Amgen has a 1 year low of $166.30 and a 1 year high of $210.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $179.37. The company has a market cap of $108.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.16.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,181,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its position in shares of Amgen by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 2,669 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $454,000. Finally, Vicus Capital grew its position in Amgen by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 1,518 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 77.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.58, for a total value of $375,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,064,306.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $1,077,980. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

