FY2019 EPS Estimates for Atlantic Gold Corp (CVE:AGB) Lifted by Raymond James

Atlantic Gold Corp (CVE:AGB) – Analysts at Raymond James boosted their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Atlantic Gold in a report issued on Monday, July 15th. Raymond James analyst T. Hassan now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.13.

Get Atlantic Gold alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on AGB. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$23.00 price objective on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Superior Gold from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Pi Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$4.10 to C$4.30 in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of ProMetic Life Sciences to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$82.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.74.

Shares of AGB stock opened at C$2.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.79. Atlantic Gold has a 1 year low of C$1.40 and a 1 year high of C$2.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.89. The firm has a market cap of $688.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77.

Atlantic Gold (CVE:AGB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$30.39 million for the quarter.

About Atlantic Gold

Atlantic Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Canada. It holds 63.2% effective ownership interests in the Touquoy gold project covering approximately 1,760 hectares; and 100% interest in the Beaver Dam gold, Cochrane Hill, and Fifteen Mile Stream projects located in Nova Scotia.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.