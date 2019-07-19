Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fulton Financial Corp. is a bank holding company. It provides retail and commercial banking and investment management and trust services in central and eastern Pennsylvania, southern New Jersey, northern Maryland and southern Delaware through its wholly-owned subsidiaries: Fulton Bank, Lebanon Valley Farmers Bank, Swineford National Bank, Lafayette Ambassador Bank, FNB Bank, N.A., Great Valley Bank, Hagerstown Trust Company, Delaware National Bank, The Bank of Gloucester County, The Woodstown National Bank & Trust Company, and The Peoples Bank of Elkton. “

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FULT. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. BidaskClub raised Zai Lab from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Umpqua in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.88.

FULT stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.63. 915,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,021,295. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.18. Fulton Financial has a 12 month low of $14.38 and a 12 month high of $18.45. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.02.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 23.75%. The firm had revenue of $221.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Fulton Financial will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Curtis J. Myers sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total transaction of $110,695.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Deporter sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total value of $50,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,318.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,660 shares of company stock valued at $249,145. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fulton Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in Fulton Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Fulton Financial by 99.8% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 4,855 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Fulton Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,422,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Fulton Financial by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,670 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

Read More: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fulton Financial (FULT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.